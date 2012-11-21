Judd Apatow’s spec ‘Simpsons’ script to be made after 22 years

Before he became synonymous with Hollywood comedy, Judd Apatow was just a struggling comedy writer who dreamed of writing for “The Simpsons.”

Now, 22 years later, his dream to write an episode of that landmark show is coming true.

During an appearance on late-night host (and onetime “Simpsons” writer) Conan O”Brien’s web series “Serious Jibber-Jabber,” Apatow revealed that the show’s producers are moving forward with an idea Apatow came up with decades ago.



In an early effort to hone his comedy writing chops, Apatow wrote a spec script in 1990 in which a hypnotized Homer believes he”s 10 years old and ends up being best friends with Bart.

Nothing came of it at the time, and Apatow moved on to such acclaimed TV shows as “The Ben Stiller Show,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” “Freaks and Geeks” and “Undeclared.” His film work includes “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Anchorman,” “Superbad,” “Bridesmaids” and the upcoming “This is Forty.”

When current “Simpsons” executive producer Al Jean heard about the decades-old spec, he contacted Apatow and bought the spec. It will likely undergo revisions, presumably with Apatow on board.

The episode will air sometime next season.

Watch the episode of “Serious Jibber-Jabber” here:

“This Is Forty,” starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann, opens December 21.