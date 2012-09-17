Jude Law wants a ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’: ‘We’re a very happy team’

Jude Law is definitely game for a “Sherlock Holmes 3” – the question is, when will he and co-star Robert Downey Jr. ever find the time to do it?

Speaking with our own Gregory Ellwood at the Toronto Film Festival last week, the “Anna Karenina” star told HitFix the likelihood of a threequel all depends on whether Downey Jr. can make it work with his schedule – a sentiment he echoed in a recent interview with Collider.

“I mean there”s certainly talk of it and I know there”s a script being played around with, but Downey”s a busy boy and I”m a busy boy so we”ll see,” said Law of a possible third installment. “But we want to [do another one]. We”re a very happy team and we have a lot of fun and we also think there”s still a lot of legs in the duo.”

Speaking of Law’s schedule, he’s next slated to star in Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” opposite Johnny Depp. In addition, he has “Anna Karenina” coming out November 9, a voice role in Dreamworks Animation’s “Rise of the Guardians” (November 21) and Steven Soderbergh’s “The Bitter Pill” opposite Rooney Mara, Channing Tatum and Catherine Zeta-Jones hitting theaters next February.

For the record, “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows” grossed over $540 million worldwide.

Are you looking forward to another “Sherlock Holmes” movie, or is it time to move on from the series? Sound off below.