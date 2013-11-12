Judi Dench enlists Steve Coogan’s help in ‘M.essage to the M.PAA’

I know it appeared that Judi Dench’s character M died a tragic death at the end of “Skyfall,” but clearly she’s alive, kicking, and up for making Funny or Die videos. The purpose of said video? To convince the MPAA to give “Philomena,” the flick Judi stars in with Steve Coogan, a PG-13 rating instead of the R they’re threatening because the film “contains two profanities.”

What do you guys think the two profanities are?? I bet one is the f-word and the other is the s-word. Or is it the mf-word and the d-word. No, the d-word probably doesn’t even count as a profanity.

