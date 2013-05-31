Judy Greer joins Nat Faxon in FX comedy pilot

You can already hear Judy Greer on FX, but soon you may be able to see her in front of the camera as well.

FX announced on Friday (May 31) that Greer has been cast as the female lead in the network’s untitled Andrew Gurland comedy pilot.

Set to begin production this summer in Los Angeles, the pilot focuses on a long-time married couple (Greer and Nat Faxon) who have a perfect relationship everywhere except for the bedroom. FX’s description says that Greer’s character gives her husband permission to satisfy his sexual needs elsewhere. And hilarity ensues.

Andrew Gurland (“The Virginity Hit”) wrote the pilot and will direct and executive produce.

Greer can be heard as one of the vocal stars of FX’s “Archer” and she can currently be seen in new episodes of “Arrested Development” on Netflix. On the feature side, Greer has key roles in “Carrie” and “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”