Julia Louis-Dreyfus makes us laugh in new trailer for HBO’s ‘Veep’

Selina Meyer wants to be the President of the United States. That is something we've known since the first episode of HBO's “Veep” aired, but the new trailer for season three of the comedy series has the Julia Louis-Dreyfus character make it, perhaps, more clear than she ever has before, and that means a lot of fun for viewers.

Through the first two seasons of “Veep,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus has won two Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Meyer and if the third season as a whole delivers on the potential offered up by this new trailer, she may be on her way to a third. What sort of lines does Meyer deliver here? For our money, the best moment in the trailer is her stating with her usual tact, “I'd rather be shot in the face than serve as Vice President again.”

While we don't know exactly what storylines we'll see play out this season, the trailer does show that Meyer has had someone ghost write a book for her, and it feels perfectly in line with “Veep” to have that sort of commonplace occurrence go horribly awry for Meyer. Additionally, the trailer features Diedrich Bader's character promising to maximize Meyer's chances of becoming the most powerful person on Earth. Yeah, we have to figure that won't go terribly well either.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the rest of the care are back for a new season of “Veep” on April 6th at 10:30pm. Check out the trailer and tell us if you're as excited as we are for the premiere.