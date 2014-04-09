Julia Louis-Dreyfus says her botched Rolling Stone tattoo is all Matt Walsh’s fault

As anyone with even a basic knowledge of U.S. history knows, John Hancock signed the Declaration of Independence, duh. So then how did Julia Louis-Dreyfus's back tattoo on the cover of this month's Rolling Stone get it so terribly wrong by putting Hancock's signature on the goddamn Constitution OMFG hellooooo???!!

Well, as it turns out, fiction and reality are now blurring because “Veep” presidential hopeful Selina Meyer's inept communications director Mike McLintock (a.k.a. actor Matt Walsh) appears to be at fault – and true to her character on the HBO series, Ms. Dreyfus had absolutely no problem throwing him under the bus on Twitter:

Oh, and also? She was drunk.

Don't ever change, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

