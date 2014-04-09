Julia Louis-Dreyfus says her botched Rolling Stone tattoo is all Matt Walsh’s fault

As anyone with even a basic knowledge of U.S. history knows, John Hancock signed the Declaration of Independence, duh. So then how did Julia Louis-Dreyfus's back tattoo on the cover of this month's Rolling Stone get it so terribly wrong by putting Hancock's signature on the goddamn Constitution OMFG hellooooo???!!
Well, as it turns out, fiction and reality are now blurring because “Veep” presidential hopeful Selina Meyer's inept communications director Mike McLintock (a.k.a. actor Matt Walsh) appears to be at fault – and true to her character on the HBO series, Ms. Dreyfus had absolutely no problem throwing him under the bus on Twitter:
Hancock signed Dec. of Independence NOT Constitution.Yet another Mike fuck-up.Dummy.#veep #crackexcuse @VeepHBO @mrmattwalsh cc@rollingstone
– Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 9, 2014
Oh, and also? She was drunk.
In my defense, “I was in a drunken stupor” #crackexcuse http://t.co/Jo0HgFtpho cc: @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/f7SFgCsHBO
– Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) April 8, 2014
Don't ever change, Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
