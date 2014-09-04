Julia Roberts joins Billy Ray’s remake of Oscar winner ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’

09.04.14

You might recall an Argentinian film from a few years back called “The Secret in Their Eyes.” It was a significant player in the awards season in that it bested both “The White Ribbon” and “A Prophet” in the Best Foreign Film Category, and ever since, Hollywood has been keen on an English remake. Now, the project has landed a high profile female lead with an eye toward sales in Toronto: Julia Roberts.

Juan José Campanella's original film told the story of a federal agent and the murder/rape case he and his partner, as well as a female judge, investigated 25 years before. It builds to a pretty stunning third act revelation that certainly played a major hand in the film's reception by Academy voters, as well as its value as a remake commodity. Now with Roberts, it's sure to take off on the sales market up north.

Billy Ray (“Shattered Glass,” “Breach,” writer of “Captain Phillips”) is behind the camera and apparently looking to secure a male lead in due time. The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Gwyneth Paltrow. Shooting begins in October.

Roberts recently received an Emmy nomination for her work in the HBO original movie “The Normal Heart.”

