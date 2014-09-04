Julia Roberts joins Billy Ray’s remake of Oscar winner ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’

You might recall an Argentinian film from a few years back called “The Secret in Their Eyes.” It was a significant player in the awards season in that it bested both “The White Ribbon” and “A Prophet” in the Best Foreign Film Category, and ever since, Hollywood has been keen on an English remake. Now, the project has landed a high profile female lead with an eye toward sales in Toronto: Julia Roberts.
Juan José Campanella's original film told the story of a federal agent and the murder/rape case he and his partner, as well as a female judge, investigated 25 years before. It builds to a pretty stunning third act revelation that certainly played a major hand in the film's reception by Academy voters, as well as its value as a remake commodity. Now with Roberts, it's sure to take off on the sales market up north.
Billy Ray (“Shattered Glass,” “Breach,” writer of “Captain Phillips”) is behind the camera and apparently looking to secure a male lead in due time. The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Gwyneth Paltrow. Shooting begins in October.
Roberts recently received an Emmy nomination for her work in the HBO original movie “The Normal Heart.”
Waiting to see when someone is going to bitch about this being absurd and a remake is unnecessary at this point. It’s true, but oh Internet, you used to be so unpredictable.
It is necessary for all the people who cannot or will not read subtitles (mostly will not). It’s a good tale, and I expect will do well commercially.
I do expect the unnecessary comment to arise somewhere soon.
Well, I certainly think that a remake is unnecessary. That goes double if they try to set the remake in the US, rather than in the Argentinian context.
Although foremost a crime mystery drama, the historical context before, during and after the Argentinian Military dictatorship is a crucial part of what made the story work and the movie excellent. Will the remake retain the Argentinian place and time setting? Or will they try to find some equivalent? Or will they try to make this story work without a political/historical thread? If the latter, … well, I hope it won’t be the latter, because how could it then not become a blander (yet likely more commercially palatable) affair…
why would you remake such a perfect film… on other site i read the description being about a “an ex-MI-5 agent (Ejiofor) who hasn’t gotten over the death of his friend and former partner’s (Roberts) daughter”.
Have they even seen the original film????