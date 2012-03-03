Julia Stiles clocks in for NBC’s ‘Midnight Sun’ pilot

03.03.12
Julia Stiles has landed the lead role on NBC’s ensemble thriller pilot “Midnight Sun.”
 
According to Deadline.com, the “Dexter” veteran will play an FBI cult specialist investigating a larger conspiracy in Alaska. 
 
Also new to the Lisa Zwirling-scripted pilot are Connor O’Farrell (“The Pacific”), Daniella Pineda and “Walking Dead” favorite Emma Bell.
 
Michael Raymond-Jones (“Terriers”) was previously announced for another of the “Midnight Sun” leads.
 
Stiles earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for her performance as Lumen Pierce on “Dexter.” Her feature credits include “10 Thinks I Hate About You” and first three “Bourne” films, while her earlier small screen credits included the NBC miniseries “The ’60s.”

TAGSJULIA STILESMidnight SunNBCPILOT SEASONpilots

