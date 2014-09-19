Julian Casablancas of the Strokes has a new solo album: Hear it in full now

Julian Casablancas has another new solo album, “Tyranny,” with his band The Voidz, and you can hear the whole thing in full now.

The Strokes' frontman combined with a new backing band The Voidz (bassist and keyboardist Jacob “Jake” Bercovici, guitarist Amir Yaghmai and guitarist Jeramy “Beardo” Gritter) for this sophomore set; his first solo set “Phrazes for the Young” came out in 2009.

“Tyranny” was teased initially with the two tracks “Human Sadness” and “Where No Eagles Fly.” It hits shelves — physical and digital — on Sept. 23 through Casablancas' own Cult Records.

The Strokes' most recent album, “Comedown Machine,” was released last year; it peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 album sales chart.

Cult Records had another big week this month, as the label released Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O's solo album “Crush Songs.”

Here is the “Tyranny” tracklist:

1. Take Me in Your Army

2. Crunch Punch

3. M.utually A.ssured D.estruction

4. Human Sadness

5. Where No Eagles Fly

6. Father Electricity

7. Johan Von Bronx

8. Business Dog

9. Xerox

10. Dare I Care

11. Nintendo Blood

12. Off to War…

Here are Julian Casablancas + The Voidz tour dates:

October 16 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Electric Factory

October 17 /// Washington DC /// 9:30 Club

October 18 /// Charlottesville, VA /// Jefferson Theatre

October 20 /// Chattanooga, TN /// Track 29

October 21 /// Nashville, TN /// Marathon Music Works

October 22 /// Atlanta, GA /// Masquerade

October 25 /// Tampa, FL /// Coral Skies Fest

October 26 /// West Palm, FL /// Coral Skies Fest

October 28 /// Birmingham, AL /// Iron City

October 30 /// Austin, TX /// Emo”s

October 31 /// Houston, TX /// House of Blues

November 1 /// Dallas, TX /// Chive Fest at South Fork Ranch

November 5 /// Santa Ana, CA /// The Observatory

November 6 /// Los Angeles, CA /// Wiltern Theatre

November 9 /// San Francisco, CA /// Regency Center

November 11 /// Portland, OR /// Crystal Ballroom

November 12 /// Vancouver, BC /// Commodore

November 13 /// Seattle, WA /// Showbox

November 17 /// Minneapolis, MN /// First Ave

November 18 /// Chicago, IL /// The Vic

November 19 /// Detroit, MI /// The Vic

November 21 /// Toronto, ON /// Kool Haus

November 22 /// Montreal, QC /// Theatre Corona Virgin Mobile

November 25 /// New York, NY /// Hammerstein Ballroom

November 26 /// Boston, MA /// House of Blues