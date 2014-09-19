Julian Casablancas of the Strokes has a new solo album: Hear it in full now

Julian Casablancas has another new solo album, “Tyranny,” with his band The Voidz, and you can hear the whole thing in full now.
The Strokes' frontman combined with a new backing band The Voidz (bassist and keyboardist Jacob “Jake” Bercovici, guitarist Amir Yaghmai and guitarist Jeramy “Beardo” Gritter) for this sophomore set; his first solo set “Phrazes for the Young” came out in 2009.
“Tyranny” was teased initially with the two tracks “Human Sadness” and “Where No Eagles Fly.” It hits shelves — physical and digital — on Sept. 23 through Casablancas' own Cult Records.
The Strokes' most recent album, “Comedown Machine,” was released last year; it peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 album sales chart.
Cult Records had another big week this month, as the label released Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O's solo album “Crush Songs.”
Here is the “Tyranny” tracklist:
1. Take Me in Your Army
2. Crunch Punch
3. M.utually A.ssured D.estruction
4. Human Sadness
5. Where No Eagles Fly
6. Father Electricity
7. Johan Von Bronx
8. Business Dog
9. Xerox
10. Dare I Care
11. Nintendo Blood
12. Off to War…
Here are Julian Casablancas + The Voidz tour dates:
October 16 /// Philadelphia, PA /// Electric Factory
October 17 /// Washington DC /// 9:30 Club
October 18 /// Charlottesville, VA /// Jefferson Theatre
October 20 /// Chattanooga, TN /// Track 29
October 21 /// Nashville, TN /// Marathon Music Works
October 22 /// Atlanta, GA /// Masquerade
October 25 /// Tampa, FL /// Coral Skies Fest
October 26 /// West Palm, FL /// Coral Skies Fest
October 28 /// Birmingham, AL /// Iron City
October 30 /// Austin, TX /// Emo”s
October 31 /// Houston, TX /// House of Blues
November 1 /// Dallas, TX /// Chive Fest at South Fork Ranch
November 5 /// Santa Ana, CA /// The Observatory
November 6 /// Los Angeles, CA /// Wiltern Theatre
November 9 /// San Francisco, CA /// Regency Center
November 11 /// Portland, OR /// Crystal Ballroom
November 12 /// Vancouver, BC /// Commodore
November 13 /// Seattle, WA /// Showbox
November 17 /// Minneapolis, MN /// First Ave
November 18 /// Chicago, IL /// The Vic
November 19 /// Detroit, MI /// The Vic
November 21 /// Toronto, ON /// Kool Haus
November 22 /// Montreal, QC /// Theatre Corona Virgin Mobile
November 25 /// New York, NY /// Hammerstein Ballroom
November 26 /// Boston, MA /// House of Blues
