Julianna Margulies and Jimmy Fallon are a Faculty of Dorks

#Jimmy Fallon
09.17.14 4 years ago

Here it is, better than caffeine: Julianna Margulies and Jimmy Fallon acting like your dorky high school faculty delivering the morning announcements. Yep, they parody pop songs to do it too. That kind of embarrassing. This should remind you of Will Ferrell and Ana Gasteyer as Marty and Bobbi Mohan Culp on “SNL.” And God bless them for it.

