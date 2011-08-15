Julianne Moore may reunite with director Todd Haynes for HBO series ‘Dope’

Julianne Moore is circling the HBO drama series “Dope,” from “Mildred Pierce” executive producer and director Todd Haynes.

The period drama will reunite Haynes with John Wells and Christine Vachon, who exec produced the Emmy-nominated “Mildred,” which starred Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce.

“Dope” deals with a recovering heroin junkie who becomes a private eye in 1950s New York City.

According to Deadline.com, Haynes (who directed Moore in 1995’s “Safe” and 2002’s “Far From Heaven”) may direct the project, now in development, from a script by author Sara Gran, who wrote the original novel.

Moore is currently shooting HBO’s upcoming Sarah Palin biopic “Game Change,” and can be seen in theaters in “Crazy, Stupid Love,” alongside Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

