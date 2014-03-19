‘Jurassic World’ bringing back Ingen scientist BD Wong

(CBR) Doctors Alan Grant, Ellie Satler and Ian Malcolm”s invitations to “Jurassic World” appear to have been lost in the mail, or otherwise eaten and subsequently passed by an ailing triceratops. But there”s one original “Jurassic Park” actor returning for director Colin Trevorrow”s upcoming revival of the franchise: BD Wong.

Wong appeared in a memorable but brief scene in “Jurassic Park” as a geneticist named Henry Wu; he guided Grant, Satler and Malcolm through their first encounter with a baby velociraptor. It seems like a strange choice to bring back such a minor character, but Trevorrow presents a compelling argument for Wong”s return.

“He had a much larger role in the original novel,” the director tells IGN. “He was the engineer of this breakthrough in de-extinction. He spent two decades living in Hammond”s shadow, under-appreciated. We think there”s more to his story.”

“Jurassic World” hits arrives June 12, 2015, with a cast that also includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D”Onofrio, Jake Johnson, Nick Robinson and Ty Simpkins.

