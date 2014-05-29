‘Jurassic World’ director clarifies leaked plot: There are no ‘good’ and ‘bad’ dinos

(CBR) Director Colin Trevorrow has confirmed several of the “Jurassic World” plot details leaked last week, admitting to /Film that, “Last week was discouraging for everyone on our crew – not because we want to hide things from the fans, but because we”re working so hard to create something full of surprises.”

When I was a kid, you got to discover everything at once, it washed over you and blew your mind,” he continued. “Now it only takes one person to spoil it for everyone else. I hope whoever leaked it is actively trying to undermine what we”re doing. Because if they”re trying to help, they”re doing it wrong.”

Trevorrow said that “Jurassic World” will indeed take place in an operating theme park on Isla Nublar, the remote island depicted in the first three installments of the Universal Pictures franchise. “It sees more than 20,000 visitors every day,” he elaborated to the website. “You arrive by ferry from Costa Rica. It has elements of a biological preserve, a safari, a zoo, and a theme park. There is a luxury resort with hotels, restaurants, nightlife and a golf course. And there are dinosaurs. Real ones. You can get closer to them than you ever imagined possible. It”s the realization of John Hammond”s dream, and I think you”ll want to go there.”

However, he shot down the assertion that we”ll see “good” trained dinosaurs versus bad ones. “This film is about our relationship with animals, how we react to the threat they pose to our dominance on earth as a species,” Trevorrow said. “We hunt them, we cage them in zoos, we admire them from afar and we try to assert control over them. […] Chris Pratt”s character is doing behavioral research on the raptors. They aren”t trained, they can”t do tricks. He”s just trying to figure out the limits of the relationship between these highly intelligent creatures and human beings. If people don”t think there”s potential in those ideas, maybe they won”t like this movie. But I ask them to give it a chance.”

Read more at /Film. “Jurassic World” opens June 12, 2015.