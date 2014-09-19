Just watch this damn bear, please. It's at a golf course. It doesn't know what a flagstick or a green or a five-iron or Gary Player is. It's confused! It's a bear. Bears aren't golfers, and don't you even start with that Jack Nicklaus joke. Keep it in your pocket.
Just Watch This Bear Trying to Understand a Golf Course
Louis VIrtel 09.19.14 4 years ago
