Justice League: THIS character may be showing up (Nope, not THAT one)

#HitFix Video #Wonder Woman #Zack Snyder #batman v superman #Justice League #Ben Affleck #Batman
04.13.16 2 years ago

All of the major studios are touting their upcoming slates at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week. The convention is meant to wow theatre chains, but is also a great place for entertainment reporters to get a sense of what's ahead in the coming year.

The Warner Brothers presentation already resolved the big Batman V Superman cliffhanger, revealed some of what we can expect from Justice League, and confirmed that Ben Affleck will indeed be directing the solo Batman movie. 

Take a look below for more on that story (Warning — Batman V Superman spoilers are ahead):

Here, Hitfix's Roth Cornet chats with Fandango's Erik Davis about the big reveals from CinemaCon. We discuss what he learned/saw from Spider-Man and Ghostbusters during the Sony presentation and Justice League and Suicide Squad from Warner Brothers. Oh, and how about that Wonder Woman footage?

We begin our Warner Brothers chat at about the five minute mark in the player above or below.

Erik notes that director Zack Snyder was seen with Superman himself (Henry Cavill) sporting a beard alongside fellow cast members Ezra Miller (The Flash) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) from the set of Justice League in London.

What's notable, is that Warner Brothers also showed a great deal of concept art from the film and from the Justice League team, much of which featured Green Lantern.

Davis says it was very unclear how long we'll have to wait to see Green Lantern, but he believes it's possible that the character will show up in Justice League though it hasn't been announced yet, as he was so heavily featured in the concept art.

Take a look at our chat and let us know what you think here or on Twitter.

Make sure to follow along with Erik's work!

Erik: @ErikDavis

Roth: @RothCornet

Below is the previously revealed Justice League concept art. 

Stay tuned for more as it becomes available.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HitFix Video#Wonder Woman#Zack Snyder#batman v superman#Justice League#Ben Affleck#Batman
TAGSBatmanBatman v SupermanBEN AFFLECKHenry CavilHitFix VideoIs this character coming into the DC Cinematic Universe earlier than we thinkJustice Leaguewarner brothersWonder WomanZACK SNYDER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP