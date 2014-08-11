Justice League villain The General to get a ‘Flash’ spin from Lex Luthor voice

(CBR) The DC Comics additions to The CW's superhero universe are growing as it was announced this week that actor Clancy Brown will appear on “The Flash” as a classic Justice League villain.

The Hollywood Reporter had word that Brown will take on the role of General Wade Eiling — better known as The General — starting in the fifth episode of the freshman drama. Eiling will take a role within the show leading a black ops military team hunting down Plastique — another villain who originated in the “Captain Atom” comics being played by Kelly Frye.

The General has a rather winding path through the DC Universe. The character was created by the '80s “Captain Atom” team of Cary Bates and Pat Broderick, though he arguably earned his greatest prominence in the pages of Grant Morrison and Howard Porter's “JLA” when the creators merged his mind with the shaved body of Silver Age villain the Shaggy Man (created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky).

Whatever way the TV General ends up twisting this story, viewers will likely feel right at home with Brown who has an extensive history playing in genre shows and comic book-based works — most notably as the voice of Lex Luthor in “Superman: The Animated Series” and its spinoffs.

“The Flash” debuts this fall on The CW.