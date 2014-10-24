“Justified” releases its 1st glimpse of the final season

Watch Raylan and Boyd”s “Hat Trick.”

Showtime's “Billions” to pit Damian Lewis vs. Paul Giamatti

Former “Homeland” star Lewis will return to Showtime playing a hedge fund titan who clashes with Giamatti”s U.S. Attorney character in a drama set in the world of high finance.

Jim Carrey does Fire Marshall Bill for “SNL's” new promos with Iggy Azalea

Watch Carrey also flub an attempt at being a rapper.

“Game of Thrones” vet Charles Dance joins Syfy”s “Childhood”s End”

He”ll be part of the miniseries based on the Arthur C. Clarke sci-fi classic.

Chris Paul becomes the latest NBA star developing an autobiographical comedy

LeBron James has one at Showtime, Baron Davis is developing one at Fox and now L.A. Clippers star Chris Paul is developing a semi-autobiographical comedy at ABC about two brothers who learn old-school values by working at their grandfather”s service station.

TLC supposedly has “compelling evidence” that Mama June is dating a child molester

TMZ says the “Honey Boo Boo” star gifts for the child molester, who was released from prison in March, and was shopping for a used car intending to give it to him. PLUS: Child services has been alerted.

Real-life imitates “Silicon Valley”

Hewlett-Packard copied the HBO series and hired Flo Rida to perform.

Keith Olbermann: “Shingles-related complications” are keeping me off the air

The ESPN2 star was sidelined earlier this year due to shingles.

Jim Parsons takes on the Will Ferrell role in NBC”s animated “Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas”

He”ll voice the role of Buddy in the one-hour holiday special that also features the voices of Jay Leno, Fred Armisen, Kate Micucci, Gilbert Gottfried, Ed Asner and Mark Hamill.

Lyndsy Fonseca is headed to “Agent Carter”

The “Nikita” alum will befriend Peggy on the ABC series.

“Scandal” has had way too much grieving lately

As Lenika Cruz points out, “For a show that is always about the next step-the next betrayal, the next reveal-‘Scandal' is struggling to maintain its momentum while picking up the pieces of season 3 and properly mourning its ghosts.” PLUS: Olivia”s men seem stuck.

It”s a “Who”s the Boss?” reunion

Tony Danza and Judith Light embraced last night at a Broadway play.

IFC will air the Film Independent Spirit Awards live for the 1st time

“We wanted to shake things up to mark the 30th anniversary,” Film Independent President Josh Welsh says of the annual awards show that takes place the day before the Oscars, “and I think by broadcasting live from the beach we”ll do just that.

WWE”s Edge and Christian reunite on “Haven”

The former WWE Tag Team Champions will appear together when Jay Reso visits Adam Copeland, who stars on the Syfy series.

Danny DeVito surfaces in a One Direction Video

Check out the “It”s Always Sunny” star in “Steal My Girl.”

Jennifer Carpenter”s “Death Class” lands at NBC with a “Dexter” producer

Carpenter is producing the drama about a class on death with former “Dexter” executive producer Sara Colleton.

ABC is adapting “St. Lucy's Home for Girls Raised by Wolves”

The bestselling novel by Karen Russell about two twins who transform a boarding school and a small town is being adapted by “The Big C”s” Jenny Bicks.