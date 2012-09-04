Listen: Justin Bieber and Carly Rae Jepsen on preview of ‘Beautiful’ single

The prince of every pre-teen girls’ dreams combines with the pop princess of summer jams: Justin Bieber’s Schoolboy Records signee Carly Rae Jepsen will have her label boss on “Beautiful,” a new Jason Mraz-style jam from her next solo effort “Kiss.”

A minute-and-a-half snippet of “Beautiful has been “leaked” to varying degrees ahead of “Kiss'” Sept. 18 drop date, and it features shared vocals from the pop stars.

Biebs, in the track, extols the virtues of friendship and modesty: that his beauty is beautiful because “you don’t know how beautiful you are.”

Considering the girth of El Bieberino’s fame, don’t pass this buy as a top 40 radio single contender. The full-length song will likely drop in the coming days.

The title was laid bare as Jepsen Tweeted the “track list” for her album, which resembles the word-art doodlings of a freshman in Algebra II class. Jepsen is 26 years old.

Anyway, Bieber’s own “Believe” is still in in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, and Jepsen’s hit “Call Me Maybe” is still in the top 5 of the Hot 100. Both are in heavy rotation and out to help the climb.

Speaking of climb, as the video to “Gangnam Style” by South Korean artist Psy leaps past the 100 million view mark on YouTube, Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun has decided nothing good and pure and perfect can last and has actually signed the rapper/vocalist for an American deal. I insinuate “ruin” because it’s less fun when a crazy conflagration like that LMFAO-loving song and viral video have the Bieber name attached to it. If Schoolboy, Interscope and their ilk try to recreate the organic, crowd-built success of YouTube hits like “Gangnam,” it’s going carry a phony air. That horse trot is jumping the shark.

Anyway, here it is for 102 millionth time, for those who haven’t checked it. My favorite part is when he’s screaming over the yoga girl’s ass.