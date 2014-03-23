So Justin Bieber is comparing himself to James Dean now

Justin Bieber is officially on a downward spiral into Vanilla Ice-dom, which should surprise absolutely no one who witnessed the media rather queasily building him up early in his career. Fun fact: when a teenager is consistently told that they're God's gift to the planet by every adult they come in contact with, that teenager is definitely going to become an asshole.
Which brings me to the reason we're here: Justin Bieber compared himself to James Dean on Instagram over the weekend, posting a scowly black-and-white photo of himself along with the caption: “This is James Dean inspired. Don't ask me if I smoke ciggys cuz I don't.”
Luckily the post opened up a meaningful discussion about the nature of fame among Bieber's Instagram followers that included such thoughtful and intelligent comments as “@celinespiration shut up you jealous nasty little whore why are you even on his page if you don't like him,” “Haha u are so stupid u don't know that everybody hates u now????????????haha your so stupid now” and “Shut the f*ck up you don't got no taste in music if you don't love his music he is the best person I know thank you very much @carmenwutt.”
Yes, America, we get what we deserve.
So, even HitFix jumps aboard the lets-drag-Bieber ship because it can’t understand the difference between him saying “inspired by” which is what Bieber said about the Dean picture, and compared to — which he did not say.
Do you adults get some sort of sick fix out of damning literally anything and everything Bieber does? And when he finally cracks, you’ll all coo that you don’t know why.
Plain nastiness.
He wasn’t comparing himself to James Dean. He was doing an homage of sorts with the pic…big difference. Way to stretch to bash the dude some more.
You people, kids I mean, stick up for the douchehound that he is – no matter what he does. You ‘beDWEEBers’ don’t get it. The only reason people are “hurting” Justin’s little feeling, is b/c he did it to himself. NOBODY held a gun to his face to drunk drive w/ meds in his system, throw eggs at a neighbor’s house, piss in a mop bucket, smoke pot in an airplane so much that the pilots had to put on gas masks, act like a complete DICK during his deposition…list goes on. Sick and tired of “beDWEEBers” sticking up for this douchebag. They just don’t get it. Oh, and the “Why are they asking the same question over and over” crap – they do that to catch any inconsistancies when answering AND Justin was told that at the beginning of the dep in the first place!! I swear…he could ‘kill’ another person and the “beDWEEBers” would defend him saying, “He’s going through a rough time right now…what would you do if you had all that $$ at 20 yrs old” and bla bla bla… And now I hear, since he’s EVERYWHERE in the news, tweedle dumb and tweedle dumber are talking they want kids later in life together?!? Oh my GAWD – Heaven forbid that ever happen!!! Whatever. Again…no matter what that douchehag decides to do…the “beDWEEBers” will have his back. So sad… (Btw, I am NOT coming back to this article, so all you sad sappy beDWEEBers can post whatever you want – I just don’t care. You make me, and A LOT of people, laugh…)
@Belieber Suck It
Wow. Invested much?
Also, not a Belieber douche-bag.
Just someone who despises inaccurate reporting.
But since you haven’t even grasped the basics of paragraphing, I wouldn’t expect you to get what I’m on about.
Yeah you’re right. Definitely don’t make your point because this guy cant paragraph. That’s how debates work right? One guy makes a point and the other finds grammatical errors so he/she doesn’t actually have to talk. Good work dude who’s ultimately defending a teenage pop singer.
isn’t james dean gay??
maybe it’s his way of coming out…
Looks a lot more like Elvis…
[upload.wikimedia.org]
Looks a lot more like Elvis
[upload.wikimedia.org]