‘It’s Hard 2 Face Reality’ for Justin Bieber in melancholy new song

Today in things we already knew, Justin Bieber is having a tough time facing reality – only now he's actually singing about it.

“It'sHard2FaceReality” is the story of Justin Bieber's life and also a new Justin Bieber song featuring someone named Pooh Bear. Here's a lyric from the slight, melancholy tune: “Sometimes it's hard to face reality, even though you might get mad at me.” Oh boy, is this about Selena Gomez? Does anyone care? What eternal void does Justin Bieber's music disappear into? And other questions.

Thank goodness for small favors: “It'sHard2FaceReality” is only two minutes long. Anything more than that might have broken me tonight.

Me and @poobear singing https://t.co/qJb4jWDs5h @CrazyKhalil you left your soundcloud open so i used it – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) April 27, 2014

