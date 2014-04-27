‘It’s Hard 2 Face Reality’ for Justin Bieber in melancholy new song

#Justin Bieber
04.27.14 4 years ago

Today in things we already knew, Justin Bieber is having a tough time facing reality – only now he's actually singing about it.

“It'sHard2FaceReality” is the story of Justin Bieber's life and also a new Justin Bieber song featuring someone named Pooh Bear. Here's a lyric from the slight, melancholy tune: “Sometimes it's hard to face reality, even though you might get mad at me.” Oh boy, is this about Selena Gomez? Does anyone care? What eternal void does Justin Bieber's music disappear into? And other questions.

Thank goodness for small favors: “It'sHard2FaceReality” is only two minutes long. Anything more than that might have broken me tonight.

Listen to the full track below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSIts Hard 2 Face RealityJustin BieberPooh Bear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP