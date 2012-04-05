Justin Bieber records with Usher, One Direction and Carly Rae Jepsen

Justin Bieber’s been able to brag about collaborating with some pretty big names so far — now, add some teen newcomers to that list: One Direction have breathed at least near the same mic that His Royal Biebness has.

One Direction member Niall Horan told the Twitterverse yesterday that he was “In the studio with our boy @justinbieber last night, it”s gona sound great!”

Horan’s cohort and recent The Beat Goes On interviewee Liam Payne jumped in, too. “”Got a first listen to justin biebers new album yesterday wowww big songs!!! Its gunna be a smash… Expect the unexpected.”

The Bieb shouted back: “thanks buddy. good chillin with u guys.”

Furthermore, Canadian Idol star and “Call Me Maybe” singer Carly Rae Jepsen detailed her in-studio visit with Bieber to MTV this week, saying that they’d worked on one song in particular in the past month.

“We collaborated on one song together, but in general, I was blown away by Justin,” Jepsen said. “He’s so down-to-earth and very charming and very talented. It’s still a little top-secret, but it’s going to be coming out soon, I hope… It’s a really lovely song. The way he presented it was pretty cool. It was my first time meeting him. I was at the studio, and he basically just said, ‘What do you think of this song?’ and I was like, ‘Wow, I love it… It’s pretty casual. It’s not too dance-y; it’s more intimate. It’s a duet.”

She and Bieber now share the same manager, Scotter Braun, who also has them both signed to his SchoolBoy Records Interscope imprint. Bieber takes credit for her signing.

No word yet if their little “inimate” song will appear on his album or hers.

Then, of course, is Usher, who was essential in Bieber’s signing to begin with. The veteran R&B star and Bieber went into the lab with the Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am this week, for an apparent mentor-mentee duet.

“@iawill and @usherraymondiv going in!” followed by “Me and @usherraymondiv gotta have a duet on every album” appeared on Bieber’s Twitter feed. Again, no idea if its for the Biebinator’s new album “Believe,” for will.i.am’s solo effort or for a little something new for Usher.

Timbaland, Mike Posner, fellow Canadian Drake, Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Ke$ha and recent noise-maker Kanye West are all rumored to be involved on the final tracklist for “Believe.” As previously reported, Bieber’s current single “Boyfriend” broke all sorts of records when it bowed on the Hot 100 yesterday.