Justin Bieber reveals ‘Believe’ track listing: What happened to Taylor Swift?

As the endless drip of information about Justin Bieber”s new album “Believe” surfaces, today we get the track listing. Interestingly, his duet with Taylor Swift looks like it didn”t make the final cut. The two wrote a few songs together for the set, Bieber told UK”s CapitalFM last month. “We worked together on a couple of things so we’re just figuring out what we can use,” he told the British radio broadcaster.

There are three bonus tracks on the deluxe physical package, but none of them have Swift”s name attached. From the track listing below, the guests are Ludacris, Bieber”s former partner on breakthrough hit, “Baby”; Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, and Drake. The album comes out June 19.

Track Listing for deluxe version of “Believe”

1. “All Around The World” featuring Ludacris

2. “Boyfriend”

3. “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean

4. “Catching Feelings”

5. “Take You”

6. “Right Here” featuring Drake

7. “Fall”

8. “Die In Your Arms”

9. “Thought Of You”

10. “Beauty And A Beat” featuring Nicki Minaj

11. “One Love”

12. “Be Alright”

13. “Believe”

BONUS DELUXE TRACKS:

14. “Out Of Town Girl”

15.”She Don”t Like The Lights”

16. “Maria.”