Justin Bieber reveals ‘Believe’ track listing: What happened to Taylor Swift?

#Big Sean #Ludacris #Nicki Minaj #Drake #Taylor Swift #Justin Bieber
05.21.12 6 years ago

As the endless drip of information about Justin Bieber”s new album “Believe” surfaces, today we get the track listing. Interestingly, his duet with Taylor Swift looks like it didn”t make the final cut. The two wrote a few songs together for the set, Bieber told UK”s CapitalFM last month. “We worked together on a couple of things so we’re just figuring out what we can use,” he told the British radio broadcaster.

There are three bonus tracks on the deluxe physical package, but none of them have Swift”s name attached. From the track listing below, the guests are Ludacris, Bieber”s former partner on breakthrough hit, “Baby”; Big Sean, Nicki Minaj, and Drake. The album comes out June 19.

Track Listing for deluxe version of “Believe”

1. “All Around The World” featuring Ludacris
2. “Boyfriend”
3. “As Long As You Love Me” featuring Big Sean
4. “Catching Feelings”
5. “Take You”
6. “Right Here” featuring Drake
7. “Fall”
8. “Die In Your Arms”
9. “Thought Of You”
10. “Beauty And A Beat” featuring Nicki Minaj
11. “One Love”
12. “Be Alright”
13. “Believe”

BONUS DELUXE TRACKS:
14. “Out Of Town Girl”
15.”She Don”t Like The Lights” 
16. “Maria.”

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Big Sean#Ludacris#Nicki Minaj#Drake#Taylor Swift#Justin Bieber
TAGSBELIEVEBig SeanDrakeJustin BieberLUDACRISNicki MinajTAYLOR SWIFTtrack listing

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP