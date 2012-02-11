Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Simon Cowell weigh in on Whitney Houston’s death

Fellow artists took to Tweeter immediately as news of Whitney Houston’s death spread. Below is a collection of comments from a number of musicians and music executives.

Just heard the news. so crazy. One of the GREATEST VOICES EVER just passed. RIP Whitney Houston. My prayers go out to her friends and family-Justin Bieber

We are so heartbroken to hear of the loss of Whitney Houston. One of the best voices EVER! Praying God’s comfort for her family. –Hillary Scott, Lady Antebellum

I’m so sad…whitney houston was so kind, sweet, wonderful, amazing, talented, and a true gift to the world…-will.i.am

Whitney Houston!!! OMG!! I really can’t believe this.. This is one of the saddest days ever..

– Diddy

Whitney was a vocal idol for me as a young girl. I am so sad.

– Fergie

She will never be forgotten as one of the greatest voices to ever grace the earth…My heartfelt condolences to Whitney’s family and to all her millions of fans throughout the world…-Mariah Carey



Such a loss. One of the greatest voices of our time. Sending out prayers to her family… #R.I.P.Whitney. – Jennifer Lopez

Tomorrow night at the Grammys, the only person on our minds will be Whitney Houston.-Adam Levine

Six-time GRAMMY(r) winner Whitney Houston was one of the world’s greatest pop singers of all time who leaves behind a robust musical soundtrack spanning the past three decades. Her powerful voice graced many memorable and award-winning songs. A light has been dimmed in our music community today, and we extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, fans and all who have been touched by her beautiful voice-Neil Portnow, President/CEO The Recording Academy

I feel sick…. Life is precious, we are fragile souls. Let’s love each other! I miss you beautiful Whitney, the whole world misses you!!-Alecia Keys

I can’t stop crying. I have a show to do soon. Wow, I learned how to do what I do because of 3 great women, one being Whitney. She was always so kind to me. This is not gonna be an easy show for sure. I’m doing what she taught me to do by listening to her records over & over as a little girl. Her death is very surreal- Leann Rimes

I first met Whitney when we were in Rome on tour. I couldn’t sleep so I went down to the lobby. There she was sitting on the couch reading a book, apparently she couldn’t sleep either. We sat and hung out chatting for quite a while. She was awesome. Over the years, we ran into each other at several other events, the most memorable being when we were performing in Rio for the Hollywood Rocks festival. I happened to walk up to my room from the pool where a bunch of us had been sitting and saw the news about the Northridge earthquake. I remember telling her, the guys from Aerosmith and others about the news… Again… what a great person with a great voice and amazing talent. She will be missed-Bret Michaels

I am so sad to hear about Whitney. We have lost one of the greatest singers of all time. Simon Cowell

I can’t believe that Whitney is gone. We spent more than twenty great years together at ARISTA Records with our friend and mentor, Clive Davis. My heart goes out to her family, to Clive, and to everyone who knew and loved this amazingly talented and beautiful artist. I will always love her. – Barry Manilow

My thoughts and prayers for Whitneys’ family. The voice of our time is now silent. RIP Whitney.- Diane Warren

Rest In Peace Whitney Houston :( I remember singing all your songs with my @nicbranch when we were kids :( –Michelle Branch

R.I.P Whitney Houston… A true icon of our time. Gone too soon. My heart goes out to the family in their time of distress-Usher

It’s a tragedy. Whitney Houston was the greatest singer I’ve ever heard and she will be truly missed.-Tony Bennett

No words! Just tears #DearWhitney-Rihanna

I am devastated. I am absolutely devastated at the news about Whitney Houston. Such a tragic, tragic loss.-Paula Abdul

Whitney Houston I will always love you-Jo Jo

At Grammys rehearsal hearing Whitney Houston has passed away at 48. Everyone here is absolutely stunned-Ryan Seacrest

Oh Dear Lord! Huritng so Bad!!! MY Sister Whitney!!!!!!! Newark please Pray!!! World Please Pray!-Queen Latifah

Wow I am devastated. the world has lost another one of the best voices in history. RIP whitney houston, so fortunate am I to have worked with u, and have u touch my life. may god bless this family.-Randy Jackson

She’s paved the way for every single singer in the music industry. Iconic, legendary, innovating, amazing, humble…the best in the world-Toni Braxton

We have lost another legend. Love and prayers to Whitney’s family. She will be missed-Christina Aguilera

am completely devastated by the loss of the greatest voice of all time! R.I.P. Whitney Houston. I will always love you!-LA Reid

We’ve lost another Legend. RIP WHITNEY HOUSTON. I’m Honored to have had the chance to work with such an amazing human being-Akon

I’m Heartbroken… Truly.. truly heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Whitney Houston. The Voice and label mate who inspired me…-Taylor Dayne