Justin Bieber’s Mugshot Looks More Like A Headshot

#Justin Bieber
01.23.14

Well it finally happened. Last night the inevitable arrest of Justin Bieber occurred. The pop singer was picked up on several charges in Miami, Florida to the shock and surprise of no one over the age of fifteen. Reporters from all over the country were flown in to await the press conference outside courthouse and the release of Bieber’s mugshot.

Photo Credit: AP/Miami Dade County Jail

And what a mugshot it is. Whether covering up his embarrassment or trained to have a Pavlovian response of smiling for the camera, Bieber doesn’t exactly radiate an aura of repentance. HOWEVER, with just a little tweaking it can be saved. See? Under the influence, a police station looks an awful lot like a Tiger Beat* photoshoot. Right? Okay no, but the juxtaposition opportunity was too tempting to pass up.

 *HitFix is definitely not implying that editorial photoshoots are in any way similar to the police booking process. We’re sure craft services are superb.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSBieberBieber arrestedJustin BieberJustin Bieber arrestedJustin Bieber arrested Miami

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP