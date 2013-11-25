Justin Bieber’s on a ‘Rollercoaster’ of love in new song: Listen

Throughout the course of Justin Bieber”s Music Mondays, his songs have examined the ups and downs of love. On the eighth entry, “Rollercoaster,” he takes the term literally.
Produced by Rodney Jerkins, the tune has a great old-school vibe, especially courtesy of the the funky bass synth line that runs through it (it sounds like a sample, but I don”t have the songwriting credits to check). The song has so much promise, but it”s missing a great chorus. And Bieber’s vocals are too low in the mix during the choruses. That”s happened a lot with the material Bieber has released in the series. None of it is memorable despite having potential.
We”ve got two more Music Mondays to go, all leading to the big Christmas Day release of Bieber”s new theatrical movie, “Believe.”
What do you think of “Rollercoaster?”
None of the songs he is releasing each week really are of the quality of a single release. Nothing upbeat or memorable. Very bland and nothing special really JUST O.K.
Yet these tracks which are a complete departure from anything Justin Bieber has ever released is gaining him more mature fans and getting him the best music critic reviews of his career. People are impressed he is taking a huge leap to R&B and is evolving as a artist.
Rollercoaster by Justin Bieber is part homage to the classic Funk/R&B anthem Love Rollercoaster by The Ohio Players that was released way back in 1975! That’s why it has a 70’s vibe as well as 90’s vibe to it that sounds like something MJ would have dropped.. The best track of Justin’s career.