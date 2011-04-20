Justin Long to star in indie film ‘Lumpy’

Justin Long is starring in indie film “Lumpy,” alongside Jess Weixler (“The Normals”), Tyler Labine (the upcoming “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) and Addison Timlin (“Californication”), reports Deadline.com.

Michael Landes, Evan Jones and Shelley Long also costar in the directorial debut of writer Ted Koland (“Fashion House”), which has just started shooting in Minnesota.

At their Arizona wedding, the groom (Long) and bride (Weixler) are shocked when their fun-loving best man, Lumpy (Labine), dies at the end of the evening. The newlyweds axe their honeymoon and return to Minneapolis to make funeral arrangements. It’s there that they slowly uncover that Lumpy wasn’t quite who they thought he was.

David Abbitt, Jen Roskind and Sharyn Steel are producing the film.

Long was recently seen opposite Drew Barrymore in “Going the Distance,” and is currently co-starring in Robert Redford’s “The Conspirator.” Next, he’ll appear in “Ten Year,” with Channing Tatum, and “Chrionicle,” with Ryan Phillippe.