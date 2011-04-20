Justin Long to star in indie film ‘Lumpy’

04.20.11 7 years ago

Justin Long is starring in indie film “Lumpy,” alongside Jess Weixler (“The Normals”), Tyler Labine (the upcoming “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) and Addison Timlin (“Californication”), reports Deadline.com.

Michael Landes, Evan Jones and Shelley Long also costar in the directorial debut of writer Ted Koland (“Fashion House”), which has just started shooting in Minnesota.

At their Arizona wedding, the groom (Long) and bride (Weixler) are shocked when their fun-loving best man, Lumpy (Labine), dies at the end of the evening. The newlyweds axe their honeymoon and return to Minneapolis to make funeral arrangements. It’s there that they slowly uncover that Lumpy wasn’t quite who they thought he was.

David Abbitt, Jen Roskind and Sharyn Steel are producing the film.

Long was recently seen opposite Drew Barrymore in “Going the Distance,” and is currently co-starring in Robert Redford’s “The Conspirator.” Next, he’ll appear in “Ten Year,” with Channing Tatum, and “Chrionicle,” with Ryan Phillippe.

Around The Web

TAGSJESS WEIXLERJUSTIN LONGLumpySHELLEY LONGTYLER LABINE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP