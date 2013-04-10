Justin Timberlake holds No. 1 over The Band Perry on Billboard 200

#Justin Timberlake #Lil Wayne
04.10.13 5 years ago

Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” spends a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album sales chart. It sold 139,000 copies, down 56% over the week previous.

The Band Perry, therefore, is at No. 2 with 129,000 copies sold of its new “Pioneer.” That makes it the best sales and charting week for the country band; their previous self-titled set from 2010 made it to No. 4 with 53,000.
At No. 3 is Tyler, The Creator”s new solo set “Wolf,” debuting with 89,000 – a best for him as well. The Odd Future rapper”s 2011 album “Goblin” peaked at No. 5 with 45,000.
Blake Shelton”s “Based on a True Story” falls No. 3 to No. 4 (82,000, -59%) while Lil Wayne”s “I Am Not a Human Being II” slips No. 2 to No. 5 (68,000, -69%).
New Kids on the Block”s new “10” bows at No. 6 with 51,000. Their last set “NKOTBSB”– with Backstreet Boys – made it to No. 7 in 2011, and before that 2008″s “The Block” earned No. 2.
Killswitch Engage”s “Disarm the Descent” matches its previous charting best at No. 7. Their 2009 self-titled set made it there with 58,000; this fresh one from the rockers moved 48,000.
Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” sits at No. 8 (37,000, -20%), Pink”s “The Truth About Love” descends No. 7 to No. 9 (37,000, -24%) and Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” moves No. 9 to No. 10 (36,000, -24%).
Album sales are down 13% compared to last week and down 12% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 5% for the year so far.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake#Lil Wayne
TAGSBLAKE SHELTONBRUNO MARSImagine DragonsJUSTIN TIMBERLAKEKILLSWITCH ENGAGELil WayneNEW KIDS ON THE BLOCKPINKthe band perryThe Billboard 200tyler the creator

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP