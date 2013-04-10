Justin Timberlake holds No. 1 over The Band Perry on Billboard 200

Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience” spends a third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album sales chart. It sold 139,000 copies, down 56% over the week previous.

The Band Perry, therefore, is at No. 2 with 129,000 copies sold of its new “Pioneer.” That makes it the best sales and charting week for the country band; their previous self-titled set from 2010 made it to No. 4 with 53,000.

At No. 3 is Tyler, The Creator”s new solo set “Wolf,” debuting with 89,000 – a best for him as well. The Odd Future rapper”s 2011 album “Goblin” peaked at No. 5 with 45,000.

Blake Shelton”s “Based on a True Story” falls No. 3 to No. 4 (82,000, -59%) while Lil Wayne”s “I Am Not a Human Being II” slips No. 2 to No. 5 (68,000, -69%).

New Kids on the Block”s new “10” bows at No. 6 with 51,000. Their last set “NKOTBSB”– with Backstreet Boys – made it to No. 7 in 2011, and before that 2008″s “The Block” earned No. 2.

Killswitch Engage”s “Disarm the Descent” matches its previous charting best at No. 7. Their 2009 self-titled set made it there with 58,000; this fresh one from the rockers moved 48,000.

Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” sits at No. 8 (37,000, -20%), Pink”s “The Truth About Love” descends No. 7 to No. 9 (37,000, -24%) and Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” moves No. 9 to No. 10 (36,000, -24%).

Album sales are down 13% compared to last week and down 12% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 5% for the year so far.