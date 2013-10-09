Justin Timberlake sees ’20/20′ on the Billboard 200 — again

Justin Timberlake is No. 1 again, for the second time this year.

The singer’s new “The 20/20 Experience, 2 of 2,” sold 350,000 in its first week, placing it at the top of this week’s Billboard 200 chart. The first “The 20/20 Experience” debuted at No. 1 back in March after it sold a whopping 968,000 copies.

Earlier this year, country star Luke Bryan also earned two No. 1s, with the compilation “Spring Break… Here to Party” (March 23) and “Crash My Party” (August 31). However, Timberlake holds the 2013 record for the most weeks on top of the chart, with four.

Meanwhile, Drake’s “Nothing Was the Same” — last week’s No. 1 — was bumped to No. 2, after selling 148,000 copies (an industry standard decrease of 78%)

Buzzy teen singer/songwriter Lorde enters the chart at No. 3, after “Pure Heroine” shipped 129,000 copies in its debut week. Lorde also rules the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her hit jam “Royals.”

The aforementioned Bryan rose two spots, with “Party” moving from No. 6 to No. 4 with 32,000 sold.

Country star Tyler Farr placed at No. 5 with his debut, “Redneck Crazy.” It moved 29,000 units.

L.A. sister trio HAIM made a significant splash at No. 6, with their debut selling 26,000 copies (85% of which were downloads).

The rest of the top ten was ruled by holdovers from last week.

Kings of Leon’s “Mechanical Bull” slid from No. 2 to No. 7 with 26,000 sold, while Cher’s “Closer to the Truth” dropped from 3-8 after selling 25,000.

Jack Johnson’s “From Here to Now to You” sold another 20,000 copies for the No. 9 spot.

Finally, Elton John’s “The Diving Board” (No. 4 last week) rounded out the top ten with 19,000 sold.

This week’s total sales equaled 4.8 million units, down 7% from last week and down 10% from the same week last year. Total 2013 sales so far add up to 209.98 million, a 6% decrease from the same point in 2012 (223.78 million).