Justin Timberlake sees the top of Billboard 200 with ‘The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2’

Justin Timberlake”s “The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2” handily bows at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week, but with much less fanfare than the first edition. In March, “The 20/20 Experience” bowed with sales of more than 950,000 units, the highest opening-week tally for 2013. Part two will have a very nice launch of up to 370,000.

“The 20/20 Experience 2 of 2” will be one of four new titles in the Top 10 next week: New Zealand teen sensation Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” comes in at No. 3 (120,000), country newcomer Tyler Farr”s “Redneck Crazy” at No. 6 (27,000) and sister act Haim”s “Days Are Gone” at No. 8 (23,000), according to Hits Daily Double.

This week”s No. 1 title, Drake”s “Nothing Was The Same” falls to No. 2 (170,000), while Luke Bryan”s “Crash My Party” continues to sell well at No. 4 (32,000). Cher”s “Closer To The Truth,” which bowed at No. 3, a career high for the legend, falls to No. 5 (30,000).

Rounding out the Top 10, Kings of Leon”s “Mechanical Bull” drops from No. 2 to No. 7 (27,000), Jack Johnson”s former No. 1, “From Here To Now To You” is at No. 9 (23,000), while part two of “The 20/20 Experience” lifts sales of the first one back into the Top 10 as “The 20/20 Experience 1 of 2” climbs back up to No. 10 (21,000).

