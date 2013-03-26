Justin Timberlake’s ’20/20 Experience’ sells massive 968,000 copies in first week

Now that’s what we call a comeback.

Justin Timberlake’s “The 20/20 Experience” has sold 968,000 copies in its first week, landing it at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. That marks the biggest sales debut of any album since Taylor Swift’s “Red” moved 1.2 million copies back in November, and the biggest sales week of Timberlake’s career as a solo artist, far surpassing the first-week performance of his last studio set, 2006’s “FutureSex/LoveSounds,” which sold 684,000 in its opening frame.

In addition to the above milestones, “The 20/20 Experience” also posted the 19th-largest opening sales week for any album since SoundScan started tracking data in 1991 (No. 1? ‘N Sync’s 2000 blockbuster “No Strings Attached”), as well as the largest debut frame for a male artist in almost five years (Lil Wayne sold just over a million copies of “Tha Carter III” back in June of 2008) and the third-largest debut for a solo male singer/non-rapper (only Usher’s “Confessions” and Garth Brooks’s “Double Live” sold more).

Among retailers, iTunes ranked as the top seller of the album this week, with Target coming in at No. 2 (the big-box chain offered an exclusive version of the album with two bonus tracks).

“The 20/20 Experience’s” massive first-week sales can no doubt be attributed to Timberlake’s tireless promotional push for the album over the last several weeks, beginning with a high-profile comeback performance on the Grammys and continuing with an “SNL” hosting stint, a week-long residency on “Jimmy Fallon” and the announcement of a summer stadium tour with “Suit & Tie” collaborator Jay-Z (dates are listed below).

Full Billboard results are due to be released tomorrow.

Did you buy “The 20/20 Experience”? If so, what did you think? Sound off in the comments.



“Legends of the Summer” tour dates:

July 17 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

July 19 New York, NY Yankee Stadium**

July 22 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

July 26 San Francisco, CA Candlestick Park

July 28 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

July 31 Vancouver, BC BC Place Stadium

August 4 Hershey, PA Hershey Stadium

August 6 Detroit, MI Ford Field

August 8 Baltimore, MD M&T Bank Stadium

August 10 Boston, MA Fenway Park

August 13 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

August 16 Miami, FL Sun Life Stadium

