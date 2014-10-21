Kanye West, Haim, Charli XCX recruited for Lorde-curated ‘Hunger Games’ soundtrack

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lorde rounded out her all-star “Hunger Games” soundtrack quite nicely, with all-new contributions from HAIM, Charli XCX, Kanye West, Grace Jones, Bat For Lashes, Miguel, the Chemical Brothers and more.

The New Zealand-bred Grammy Award winner was charged with curating the sounds for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” and the resulting tracklist below. The song titles may not tell you much about what happens in the film, but they may help indicate at least a mood. We're extra curious about the “various” artist for ambiguous “Track 5” — described as “an additional surprise track that will be revealed soon.”

Kanye West makes his mark on this set with a remix, of Lorde's previously released “Yellow Flicker Beat” (dubbed “Flicker”); Lorde also combined with Stromae, Pusha T, Q-Tip and HAIM for a song called “Meltdown.” The Chemical Brothers and Miguel collabarated, too, on “This Is Not A Game” (above), and Lorde definitely is in the mix on that one, too.

“Curating the soundtrack for such a hotly-anticipated film was a challenge, but I jumped at the chance. The cast and story are an inspiration for all musicians participating and, as someone with cinematic leanings, being privy to a different creative process has been a unique experience. I think the soundtrack is definitely going to surprise people,” Lorde said in a statement.

The soundtrack will be out Nov. 17. The film hits theaters on Nov. 21.

Here is the tracklist for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”:

1. Stromae — Meltdown (feat. Lorde, Pusha T, Q-Tip, HAIM)

2. CHVRCHES – Dead Air

3. Tove Lo – Scream My Name

4. Charli XCX – Kingdom (feat. Simon Bon)

5. Various Artists – Track 5

6. Raury – Lost Souls

7. Lorde – Yellow Flicker Beat

8. Tinashé – The Leap

9. Bat for Lashes – Plan the Escape

10. Grace Jones – Original Beast

11. Lorde – Flicker (Kanye West Rework)

12. XOV – Animal

13. The Chemical Brothers – This Is Not a Game (feat. Miguel)

14. Lorde – Ladder Song