Kanye West is hosting listening parties for his new album

#Kanye West
09.25.14 4 years ago

There's been a static in the air, that Kanye West's new album could drop at any second.

If rapper Theophilus London is to be believed, the effort is actually already on its promotional warpath.

According to Tweets and Instagrams from that rapper, he was at a album listening session in Paris recently, where West previewed his as-yet-untitled set.

So shortly after this picture I Only remember kanye playing his new album 3 times in a dark room of 20 people last night and moshing drunk with mad babes haha,” London said. West hosted similar listening parties overseas for his 2013 set “Yeezus.”

West executive-produced London's new album “Vibes,” out on Oct. 28, and arranged his most recent single “Do Girls.” It's only natural, then, they'd be in each other's stratosphere. It makes even more sense that London would show up on West's effort.

“I'm on it, actually, even the single,” London posted on his Twitter account, referring to the West album.

Rumor has it — according to GQ — that the first single from the Def Jam release will be called “All Day.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kanye West
TAGSAll Daydef jamKANYEKanye WestTheophilus LondonVibesYeezus

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP