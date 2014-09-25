Kanye West is hosting listening parties for his new album

There's been a static in the air, that Kanye West's new album could drop at any second.

If rapper Theophilus London is to be believed, the effort is actually already on its promotional warpath.

According to Tweets and Instagrams from that rapper, he was at a album listening session in Paris recently, where West previewed his as-yet-untitled set.

“So shortly after this picture I Only remember kanye playing his new album 3 times in a dark room of 20 people last night and moshing drunk with mad babes haha,” London said. West hosted similar listening parties overseas for his 2013 set “Yeezus.”

West executive-produced London's new album “Vibes,” out on Oct. 28, and arranged his most recent single “Do Girls.” It's only natural, then, they'd be in each other's stratosphere. It makes even more sense that London would show up on West's effort.

“I'm on it, actually, even the single,” London posted on his Twitter account, referring to the West album.

Rumor has it — according to GQ — that the first single from the Def Jam release will be called “All Day.”

I'm on it actually . Even the single RT @RealTalkNYnews: Theophilus London Says He Heard Kanye West's Upcoming Album http://t.co/GnbwvrgKz2 – Theophilus London (@TheophilusL) September 25, 2014

