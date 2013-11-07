Listen to Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Q-Tip get funky on new Busta Rhymes track

11.07.13 5 years ago
Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label and Lil Wayne’s Young Money/Cash Money crew combine efforts on Busta Rhymes’ new track “Thank You,” a funky, old-school song that also features Q-Tip. Listen to the song below.
Warning: “Thank You” might be best heard on headphones, since the track opens with the flick of a lighter and sound of someone toking. Busta’s flow is quick and calm while Tribe Called Quest founder Q-Tip sounds soulful. Both rappers spit over a sampled hook of “I Want To Thank You” by Eighties funk singer Alicia Myers.
Yeezy and Weezy only serve as hype men on the track (you can hear them yelling in the background), but look for West to appear in the music video, which was shot following the 2013 MTV VMAs. No release date has been set for the video.
Busta told MTV that he brought the groups together to dispel rumors of beef between the two labels, after a feud started last year between G.O.O.D. Music’s Pusha T and Young Money boss Lil Wayne.
“Thank You” will likely appear on Busta’s 2014 album “E.L.E. 2 (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front,” which also produced the single “#Twerkit” with Nicki Minaj. Watch the video for “#Twerkit” below.

