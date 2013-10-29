Watch: Kanye West, Lindsay Lohan, Jared Leto in 30 Seconds to Mars’ new video

It’s Jared Leto’s year to flex his star muscle. Leto’s rock band 30 Seconds to Mars has just released the official music video for “City of Angels,” a short film he directed that stars Kanye West, Lindsay Lohan, Selena Gomez, James Franco, Ashley Olsen and original Superman Christopher Reeve, among others. Watch it on VEVO or below.

30 Seconds To Mars has been teasing the video at its live shows, most recently during a concert at the Hollywood Bowl. In the 11-minute video, the stars talk about their relationship with Los Angeles, with commentary peppered in from locals who keep the city weird and wonderful. 30 Seconds to Mars also performs the song “City of Angels,” the fourth single from the band’s latest album “Love Lust Faith + Dreams.” Under the alias “Bartholomew Cubbins,” Leto has direct most of the band’s videos.

The “Requiem for a Dream” star, who left acting to front the band 30 Seconds to Mars, proved this year that he’s still a Hollywood player. His role in the drama “Dallas Buyers Club” was widely acclaimed and our critic Drew McWeeny called it “a wonderful performance.”

Leto recently told MTV that he remains dedicated to 30 Seconds to Mars: “We’re committing to tours next year, deep into next year,” Leto said. “I’m not in any rush [to do another film]. I never wanted to make the most films. I just wanted to make the most interesting.”

Watch the wild video for “Up In The Air,” another single off “Love Lust Faith + Dreams.”