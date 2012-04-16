Kanye West makes ‘creative decision’ to change title of ‘Theraflu’

04.16.12

Hey Kanye, Theraflu called and they want their name back, but Imma  let you say it was all your decision to change the name of “Theraflu” to “Way Too Cold.”  

As you know Kanye West dropped a new song last week, the one in which he declared his love for Kim Kardashian (can”t wait to see that reality show) called “Theraflu.”  Today comes word that he has made the “creative decision” to  change the title to “Way Too Cold.” Yeah, right…

It turns out the medicine makers weren”t quite so down with the song as West. Though they stopped short of threatening legal action, they told TMZ last week that the song, which also features DJ Khaled, that “We in no way endorse or approve of the references or use of the image and likeness of Theraflu in this manner.” What? They didn”t like the image of their medicine perched on top of a drawing of  nude female body? If that doesn”t represent cold, I don”t know what does?

And in case you want to buy “Way Too Cold,”  West is selling it directly through his website, http://www.kanyewest.com.

