Kanye West scuffles with paparazzi at LAX

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Police were investigating a scuffle Friday between rapper Kanye West and a cameraman at Los Angeles International Airport, where paparazzi have been known to spend time in hopes of snapping shots of celebrities.

Numerous witnesses were interviewed about the afternoon incident to compile a report for detectives to investigate, LAX Police Sgt. Steve Savala said.



The LA Times reports that police are launching a battery investigation and that West could be facing assault charges.

TMZ posted a video of the tussle, showing West being thronged by cameras while trying to get into a white Mercedes Benz waiting curbside.

As flashbulbs illuminate his face, West accuses the paparazzi of trying to provoke him “so I have to pay you, like, $250,000.” He then lunges at a photographer’s camera and tries to wrestle it away.