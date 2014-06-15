Kanye West sets his sights on Shakespeare, Walt Disney at Bonnaroo 2014

Today in Kanye West rant news, Kanye West ranted at Tennessee's Bonnaroo festival again.
Though his performance was less mercurial than his 2008 appearance at the fest – which saw the rapper arriving several hours late and later blaming his tardiness on festival organizers and, uh, Pearl Jam – he did find the time during his set to aggressively take on such subjects as, yes, Bonnaroo (“this time we're going to piss on them,” he told the crowd), the media (“Fuck the press!” he screamed in the midst of his performance of “Heartless”) and, indirectly, his own runaway ego (“I ain't going after nobody on the radio. I'm goin' after Shakespeare. I'm goin' after Walt Disney. I'm goin' after Howard Hughes. I'm goin' after David Stern. I'm going after Henry Ford. I'm goin' after Elon Musk.”)
So, you know, just Kanye being Kanye.
After watching video clips from Kanye's performance below, you can check out his full Bonnaroo setlist further down the page (via Billboard).
“I'm goin' after Shakespeare”:
“Fuck the press”
“Stronger”:
Kanye West's Bonnaroo 2014 setlist:
“Black Skinhead”
“I Don't Like (Remix)”
“Mercy
“Cold”
“Clique”
“Can't Tell Me Nothin'”
“New Slaves”
“Power”
“Stronger”
“Say You Will”
“Runaway”
“Run This Town”
“Diamonds of Sierra Leone”
“Heartless”
“Jesus Walks”
“All Falls Down”
“Touch the Sky”
“All of the Lights”
“Good Life”
“Bound 2”
Encore:
“Blood on the Leaves”
Sooo… you’re going after a bunch of dead guys and guys most of your listeners don’t care about? really? Hmm.. at least they’ve contributed something to SOCIETY.. Not something I can say about Kanye.
Hahah, Bound 2 and no Golddigger?
was Kim and North there?
Good job Kanye. You just look even more like an idiot. Where would your car be without Henry Ford? IT WOULDN’T EXIST. Disneyland? Something your daughter would never know about without Walt Disney. Shakespeare? She wouldn’t get getting a proper education without him!
These people you are saying you are “Going after” contributed to our society greatly probably hoping to weed out idiots of your caliber. How you slipped through the cracks I have no idea. But you would have NOTHING without these people. Instead of “Going after them” you should be praising them because they did a lot more good for society than you ever will. You are just a trash talking buffoon who probably doesn’t know the meaning of the big words I’m using because you obviously don’t care about getting an education. I feel sorry for anyone who ever has bad luck because they might just be meeting you soon.
It’s worth clarifying that “going after” here doesn’t mean “trying to hunt down/beat up/kill”. Clearly he’s using it in the sense of “chasing after”. He seeks to become an iconic figure in society the way these people have, leaving his own lasting mark on humanity the way Ford did, for example, with automobiles. He’s ‘not going after people on the radio’, because he sees himself as above/beyond that.
Very ignorant comment.