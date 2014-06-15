Kanye West sets his sights on Shakespeare, Walt Disney at Bonnaroo 2014

Today in Kanye West rant news, Kanye West ranted at Tennessee's Bonnaroo festival again.

Though his performance was less mercurial than his 2008 appearance at the fest – which saw the rapper arriving several hours late and later blaming his tardiness on festival organizers and, uh, Pearl Jam – he did find the time during his set to aggressively take on such subjects as, yes, Bonnaroo (“this time we're going to piss on them,” he told the crowd), the media (“Fuck the press!” he screamed in the midst of his performance of “Heartless”) and, indirectly, his own runaway ego (“I ain't going after nobody on the radio. I'm goin' after Shakespeare. I'm goin' after Walt Disney. I'm goin' after Howard Hughes. I'm goin' after David Stern. I'm going after Henry Ford. I'm goin' after Elon Musk.”)

So, you know, just Kanye being Kanye.

After watching video clips from Kanye's performance below, you can check out his full Bonnaroo setlist further down the page (via Billboard).

“I'm goin' after Shakespeare”:

“Fuck the press”

“Stronger”:

Kanye West's Bonnaroo 2014 setlist:

“Black Skinhead”
“I Don't Like (Remix)”
“Mercy
“Cold”
“Clique”
“Can't Tell Me Nothin'”
“New Slaves”
“Power”
“Stronger”
“Say You Will”
“Runaway”
“Run This Town”
“Diamonds of Sierra Leone”
“Heartless”
“Jesus Walks”
“All Falls Down”
“Touch the Sky”
“All of the Lights”
“Good Life”
“Bound 2”

Encore:
“Blood on the Leaves”

