Kanye West to perform at Milwaukee’s Summerfest with Kid Cudi

Superstar Kanye West will perform a headlining set alongside rising hip-hop star Kid Cudi as part of Milwaukee’s massive Summerfest series at the Marcus Amphitheater June 30.

As of now, the booking is only one of two upcoming U.S. tour dates for West. He’s also scheduled to headline the third night of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. on April 17.

Hot off of last year’s critically adored chart-topper “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” the Chicago-reared rapper is prepping a remix of his single “All of the Lights” featuring Drake and Big Sean, according to MTV.

Kid Cudi, also representing the Midwest (he’s from Cleveland), has been closely aligned with West for several years. He is currently on West’s GOOD Music imprint, and has appeared on several of West’s tracks, notably the “808s and Heartbreak” track “Welcome to Heartbreak” and, more recently, West’s “All of the Lights.”

Cudi’s 2010 album “Man in the Moon 2” (which features a guest spot from West) hit #3 on the U.S. charts, although he may be best known for his infectious 2009 single “Day ‘n’ Nite.”

Summerfest, which bills itself as “the world’s largest music festival,” features over 800 acts spread out over 11 days.

The West/Cudi combo is the only headlining hip-hop act so far. Other big names that have been announced include Toby Keith with Eric Church (July 1), Def Leppard with Heart (July 5), The Black Keys with Florence + the Machine and Cage the Elephant (July 6), Katy Perry (July 7), Jason Aldean with Chris Young (July 8), and Sugarland with Sara Bareilles (July 10).

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. CST March 26 at Ticketmaster, Walmart stores, and at the Marcus Amphitheater box office (temporarily relocated to Summerfest’s Mid-Gate, at N. Harbor Drive and E. Chicago St.).