Kanye West to appear on Kris Jenner’s talk show this week

Kanye West has been fairly media shy, particularly with his latest album “Yeezus,” reserving interviews for outlets like the New York Times.

…And for a daytime talk show with Kris Jenner, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s mom.

Sure, OK.

EW is reporting that West stopped by “Kris” yesterday (Aug. 19) to talk about his newborn daughter, his romance with Kardashian and fame. His appearance on the FOX show will air some time this week.

Jenner’s “Kris” is aired in select markets; it began its pilot run in July.

West may be on a real tear, as he’s also on slate to perform at the MTV VMAs on Sunday (Aug. 25). He’ currently promoting “Yeezus” and its single “Black Skinhead.”