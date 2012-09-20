Kat Dennings, Seth MacFarlane, Aziz Ansari, more added to Emmy presenter list

09.20.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

The Emmys are officially full up on presenters.

Jane Levy (“Suburgatory”), Hayden Panettiere (“Nashville”), James Van Der Beek (“Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23”), Damon Wayans Jr. (“Happy Endings”), Aziz Ansari (“Parks and Recreation”), Kat Dennings (“2 Broke Girls”), Matthew Perry (“Go On”), Kathy Bates (“Harry’s Law”), Jimmy Fallon, Steve Buscemi (“Boardwalk Empire”), Stephen Colbert (“The Colbert Report”) and Seth MacFarlane (“American Dad”) have all been tapped to present at TV’s biggest night, which is slated to air live from Los Angeles’ Nokia Theater this Sunday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on ABC.

Previously-announced presenters include  Andre Braugher, Connie Britton, Louis C.K., Jon Cryer, Claire Danes, Jeremy Davies, Zooey Deschanel, Giancarlo Esposito, Tina Fey, Michael J. Fox, Ricky Gervais, Ginnifer Goodwin, Jon Hamm, Ron Howard, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Liu, Julianna Margulies, Melissa McCarthy, Julianne Moore, Jim Parsons Martha Plimpton, Amy Poehler, Kiefer Sutherland, Emily Van Camp and Kerry Washington.

The ceremony is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Will you be watching the Emmys this Sunday? Sound off below.

