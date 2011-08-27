Katee Sackhoff drama ‘Longmire’ picked up by A&E

“Battlestar Galactica” star Katee Sackhoff is returning to TV. A&E has ordered the crime thriller “Longmire” to series, granting it an initial run of ten episodes.

The drama, which also star Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips, Bailey Chase and Cassidy Freeman, will debut in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter

“Longmire,” based on the novel series by Craig Allen Johnson, centers on a recently widowed sheriff (Taylor) in small-town Wyoming, where a young deputy (Sackhoff) has recently been transplanted from the big city.

Greg Yaitanes (“House”) will direct, with Hunt Baldwin, John Coveny and Johnson writing.