Katee Sackoff on talks with Marvel, “There’s been some stuff going on”

(CBR) “Battlestar Galactica” alum Katee Sackhoff, who just last week said “I”d probably sell my first born” to play Harley Quinn, may instead be eyeing another superhero cinematic universe.

Appearing on the Schmoes Know Movies podcast, the “Riddick” actress was asked where she had heard anything yet from Disney or Marvel about potential projects. She replied rather awkwardly, “There”s been some stuff going on. Um … there”s been a lot of checking of availability […] there”s been a lot of questions about the first quarter of next year,” and then seemed to recover before revealing anything concrete.

The story might have ended there if it hadn”t been for another interview, this time at SuperheroHype, in which Marvel Studio”s Co-President Louis D”Esposito spoke about a growing call for a female-led superhero movie.

“There”s obviously a drumbeat that is banging louder and louder that we want a female lead superhero,” he said. “… [W]e have strong female characters in our films from Black Widow to Pepper Potts to Peggy Carter and you never know. Maybe there”s an offshoot film with one of them. Or Captain Marvel, you know?”

Although D”Esposito added that, because of Marvel”s limited slate (just two releases a year) it may a while for the studio to make that film, his mention of Captain Marvel has piqued a lot of interest, particularly in light of Sackhoff”s remarks.

This certainly isn”t the first mention of a potential Captain Marvel film: A report surfaced in May that the studio already may have a script for the project, courtesy of Marvel”s writing program. However, as we”ve noted before, that doesn”t necessarily mean anything; Marvel”s writing program has served as a concept generator, producing sometimes well-regarded scripts (a Black Widow solo film, for example) that never go forward.

(via ComicBookMovie, Bleeding Cool)