Katey Sagal reacts to “Sons of Anarchy”s” penultimate episode shocker

Sagal says “I wasn”t surprised” by what happened. “Oh, I knew,” she says. “Charlie (Hunnam) and I both knew that was coming. We knew probably three episodes in. (Creator) Kurt (Sutter) was still figuring it out, but we had been forewarned. We didn”t know the circumstances.” PLUS: Sagal talks filming that final scene, on shooting a scene with Michael Chiklis, and Theo Rossi and Dayton Callie react to last night”s ending.

“The Colbert Report” is going to Washington, D.C. on Monday

Colbert”s show, from George Washington University will be called: “Mr. Colbert Goes to Washington, D.C. Ya Later Legislator: Partisan is Such Sweet Sorrow: A Colbert Victory Lap. ‘014.” PLUS: Colbert guest Lady Gaga thinks she”s on “the news.”

CIA is using Twitter to correct “State of Affairs”

When NBC”s fictional president was shown being debriefed by Katherine Heigl with a stack of papers on Monday”s episode, the CIA tweeted that the real president gets his CIA information on a tablet.

“American Idol's” new mentor: The man who discovered Taylor Swift?

The Hollywood Reporter says Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine Label group, is set to replace Randy Jackson next season.

Netflix-inspired baby names are on the rise

“Frank” and “Claire” from “House of Cards” and “Galina” and “Piper” from “Orange Is the New Black” saw big increases this year, according to website BabyCenter.com.

Swedes are upset over Swedish TV censoring “Pippi Longstocking” saying “king of the Negroes”

The broadcaster SVT has been accused of politically correct censorship for revising Pippi”s words 45 years later now that it”s viewed as a racial slur.

Watch Seth Rogen & James Franco respond to “Freaks & Geeks” the video game

See “The Interview” stars as their animated selves.

Jimmy Fallon says “Ew!” to being named EW's 2014 Entertainer of the Year

“No, seriously!” Fallon responds. “Seriously! Ew! Ew! Right? Right? Ew!”

Jimmy Fallon celebrates 10 years of Brian Williams with a “Slow Jam the News”

Fallon referred to the “NBC Nightly News” anchor as “Peter Pan Senior” on last night”s “Tonight Show.”

Walmart”s “Peter Pan Live!” ads will feature Tinkerbell

Walmart is doing what it did last year when its “Sound of Music Live” ads were related to the broadcast.

Did “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” reveal a tie-in to “Guardians of the Galaxy”?

Exec producer Jed Whedon talks about last night”s surprise.

“19 Kids and Counting” star Anna Duggar is pregnant

It”ll be baby No. 4 for the Duggar daughter.