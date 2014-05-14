Katharine McPhee and Robert Patrick chase cyberbullies in CBS’ ‘Scorpion’ trailer

05.14.14 4 years ago

To fill the void left by the departure of “Numbers” a few years ago, CBS is back with another drama about eccentric geniuses helping the government solve crimes — except “Scorpion” is inspired by a true story

Walter O'Brien (“Game of Thrones's” Elyes Gabel) leads a think tank of young braniacs trying to make the world a better place. But when LAX's mainframe is mysteriously hacked and 56 airborne flights are in danger of crashing like in “Die Hard II: Die Harder,” O'Brien and his crew are recruited by a no-nonsense Homeland Security agent (“Die Hard II: Die Harder's” Robert Patrick) to help. They set up shop in a diner, where a waitress (Katharine McPhee) and her secret genius son also pitch in. 

Watch the trailer here:

“Scorpion” also stars Eddie Kaye Thomas (“American Pie”), Ari Stidham and Jadyn Wong. And it looks like Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters,” “The Crow”) gets some screen time as well, at least in the first episode. 

“Scorpion” will premiere this Fall on CBS.

