Katherine Heigl goes indie in upcoming ‘Your Right Mind’

Katherine Heigl is taking a break from big budget romantic comedies to sing a song of sadness and romance in the upcoming indie drama “Your Right Mind,” directed by Ami Canaan Mann (“Texas Killing Fields,” TV's “Friday Night Lights”).

The first still from the film has been released. Take a look at the top of the story.

“Mind” centers on Ryan (Ben Barnes, the “Chronicles of Narnia” films), a touring folk singer who puts his burgeoning career on hold when he meets and forms a bond with a struggling country singer named Jackie (Heigl), who is locked in a dramatic custody battle over her daughter.

“Mind” also stars Clea DuVall (“Argo”), Sheryl Lee (“Winter's Bone”), Emily Alyn Lind (“J. Edgar”), and musician/actor Ryan Bingham

Molly Hassell is producing with Ami Canaan Mann and John Jencks. Jon Avnet (“Black Swan”), Rodrigo Garcia (“In Treatment”), Highland Film Group's Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier, and Main Street Films” Craig Chang will executive produce.

After a string of critically reviled commerical disappointments on the big screen (“Killers,” “One For the Money,” “The Big Wedding”), onetime “Grey's Anatomy” Heigl will soon be returning to TV with NBC's political thriller “State of Affairs.”