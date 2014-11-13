Kathy Griffin is in talks to replace Joan Rivers on E!’s ‘Fashion Police’

Kathy Griffin is in talks to replace Joan Rivers on “Fashion Police”

Griffin recently confirmed she had been offered the job, but said, “I don”t know if the situation is correct at this time for me or right for me at this time.”

Jon Stewart to promote his new movie on “The O”Reilly Factor”

After plugging “Rosewater” on CNN, Stewart will appear on another news network that he scorns, Fox News, on Friday. PLUS: A look back at Stewart”s side projects, Stewart and Steve Carell had a sweet reunion last night on “The Daily Show,” and watch Stewart sing Taylor Swift.

Amy Poehler and Lena Dunham sell almost same number of books

Poehler”s “Yes Please” sold 37,000 vs. 38,000 for Dunham”s “Not That Kind of Girl” in their first week. Both are on par with Tina Fey”s “Bossypants,” which sold 38,000 in its first week.

Josh Malina pranks “Scandal” stars for Jimmy Kimmel”s birthday

Malina got Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn to read scripted happy birthday messages, which he then proceeded to “remix.” PLUS: Kimmel will announce People”s “Sexiest Man Alive” on Tuesday.

What it”s like watching Al Roker”s “glorious mess” 34-hour marathon

At one point last night, Roker had his microphone on while in the bathroom.

Conan celebrates “Sesame Street”s” 45th anniversary by giving Ernie a colonoscopy

“Now that the children's show is hitting middle age, it's time for its characters to do the responsible thing.”

Here”s a glimpse of “Reno 911!”s” mini-reunion on “@midnight”

Tom Lennon and Ben Garant will be among those appearing tonight on the Comedy Central show.

Chelsea Handler”s brother was shocked to see his sister”s naked butt online

“Chopped” alum chef Roy Handler is worried his sister is taking her nudity too far.

Watch the trailer for Netflix”s “The Fall” Season 2

The Gillian Anderson crime drama returns on Jan. 16.

McDreamy will become “McJerk” on tonight”s “Grey”s Anatomy”

Caterina Scorsone says her relationship with her TV brother “is going to be shaken up in this episode.” PLUS: We”ll learn about Amelia”s “deep, dark, tragic backstory,” and go behind the scenes with Scorsone.

“Survivor” Josh speaks

What did he think about the “Frat House” antics and Julie quitting?

Here is a brief history of Jennifer Lawrence acting crazy on Letterman

J-Law has been acting weird on “The Late Show” since 2011.