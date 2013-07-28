Katy Perry and Britney Spears come together at the ‘Smurfs 2’ premiere

07.28.13 5 years ago

When Katy Perry and Britney Spears show up for the same movie premiere, good luck getting camera time, other celebrities.

The pop divas came together for the “Smurfs 2” premiere in New York City on Sunday, along with stars Neil Patrick Harris (and David Burtka and the twins), Christina Ricci, Hank Azaria, Jayma Mays and George Lopez. Check out all the red carpet pics in the gallery below.

“The Smurfs 2” hits theaters on Wednesday.

