Katy Perry and Britney Spears come together at the ‘Smurfs 2’ premiere

When Katy Perry and Britney Spears show up for the same movie premiere, good luck getting camera time, other celebrities.
The pop divas came together for the “Smurfs 2” premiere in New York City on Sunday, along with stars Neil Patrick Harris (and David Burtka and the twins), Christina Ricci, Hank Azaria, Jayma Mays and George Lopez. Check out all the red carpet pics in the gallery below.
“The Smurfs 2” hits theaters on Wednesday.
Why is this news? For a movie site/movie section that is meant to be more informative and overseen by a well respected writer, why the hell are we getting TWO stories on the f**king SMURFS movie? On of the stories being about the bloody premiere and what stars are attending and wearing.
Chrishte sake sort this site out.