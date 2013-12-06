2014 Grammy nominations: Complete list



The 2014 Grammy nominations concert took place tonight in Los Angeles, where LL Cool J hosted and, appropriately, hip hop ruled the proceedings. 

Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Lorde are among the acts who will compete for Song of the Year when the awards how airs in January, while Record of the Year finds Daft Punk challenging Robin Thicke, Imagine Dragons, Bruno Mars and Lorde.

Meanwhile, the Album of the Year nominees include Daft Punk, Taylor Swift, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, plus dark horse contenders Kendrick Lamar and Sara Bareilles.

Hitmakers Macklemore and Ryan Lewis will face Lamar, James Blake and others for the Best New Artist statuette 

Overall, Jay Z led the pack with nine nominations. Among the most-nominated are Mackelmore and Ryan Lewis, Lamar, Williams, and Timberlake, who all received seven mentions. Drake received five.

The 2014 Grammy Nominations:

GENERAL FIELD

Album Of The Year:
The Blessed Unrest – Sara Bareilles
Random Access Memories – Daft Punk
Good Kid, M.A.A.D City – Kendrick Lamar
The Heist – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Red – Taylor Swift
Record Of The Year:
“Get Lucky” – Daft Punk & Pharrell Williams
“Radioactive” – Imagine Dragons
“Royals” – Lorde
“Locked Out Of Heaven” – Bruno Mars
“Blurred Lines” – Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams
Song Of The Year:
“Just Give Me A Reason” – Jeff Bhasker, Pink & Nate Ruess, songwriters (Pink Featuring Nate Ruess)
“Locked Out Of Heaven” – Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
“Roar” – Lukasz Gottwald, Max Martin, Bonnie McKee, Katy Perry & Henry Walter, songwriters (Katy Perry)
“Royals” – Joel Little & Ella Yelich O’Connor, songwriters (Lorde)
“Same Love” – Ben Haggerty, Mary Lambert & Ryan Lewis, songwriters (Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring
Mary Lambert)
Best New Artist:
James Blake
Kendrick Lamar
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Kacey Musgraves
Ed Sheeran
POP FIELD
Best Pop Solo Performance:
“Brave” – Sara Bareilles 
“Royals” – Lorde 
“When I Was Your Man” – Bruno Mars 
“Roar” – Katy Perry
“Mirrors” – Justin Timberlake
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
“Get Lucky” – Daft Punk & Pharrell Williams
“Just Give Me A Reason” – Pink Featuring Nate Ruess
“Stay” – Rihanna Featuring Mikky Ekko
“Blurred Lines” – Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams 
“Suit & Tie” – Justin Timberlake & Jay Z 
 
DANCE FIELD
Best Dance/Electronica Album:
Random Access Memories – Daft Punk
Settle – Disclosure
18 Months – Calvin Harris
Atmosphere – Kaskade
A Color Map Of The Sun – Pretty Lights
ROCK FIELD
Best Rock Performance:
“Always Alright” – Alabama Shakes
“The Stars (Are Out Tonight)” – David Bowie
“Radioactive” – Imagine Dragons
“Kashmir” (Live) – Led Zeppelin
“My God Is The Sun” – Queens Of The Stone Age
“I’m Shakin'” – Jack White
Best Rock Album:
13 – Black Sabbath
The Next Day – David Bowie
Mechanical Bull – Kings Of Leon
Celebration Day – Led Zeppelin
…Like Clockwork – Queens Of The Stone Age
Psychedelic Pill – Neil Young With Crazy Horse
ALTERNATIVE FIELD
Best Alternative Music Album:
The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You – Neko Case
Trouble Will Find Me – The National
Hesitation Marks – Nine Inch Nails
Lonerism – Tame Impala
Modern Vampires Of The City – Vampire Weekend
R&B FIELD
Best R&B Performance:
“Love And War” – Tamar Braxton
“Best Of Me” – Anthony Hamilton
“Nakamarra” – Hiatus Kaiyote Featuring Q-Tip
“How Many Drinks?” – Miguel Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Something” – Snarky Puppy With Lalah Hathaway
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
Love And War – Tamar Braxton
Side Effects Of You – Fantasia
One: In The Chamber – Salaam Remi
Unapologetic – Rihanna
New York: A Love Story – Mack Wilds
Best R&B Album:
R&B Divas – Faith Evans
Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys
Love In The Future – John Legend
Better – Chrisette Michele
Three Kings – TGT
RAP FIELD
Best Rap Performance:
“Started From The Bottom” – Drake
“Berzerk” – Eminem
“Tom Ford” –  Jay Z
“Swimming Pools (Drank)” – Kendrick Lamar
“Thrift Shop” – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:
“Power Trip” – J.Cole Featuring Miguel
“Part II (On The Run)” – Jay Z Featuring Beyoncé
“Holy Grail” – Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake   
“Now Or Never” – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Mary J. Blige
“Remember You” – Wiz Khalifa Featuring The Weeknd
Best Rap Album:
Nothing Was The Same – Drake
Magna Carta…Holy Grail – Jay Z
Good Kid, M.A.A.D City – Kendrick Lamar
The Heist – Macklemore  & Ryan Lewis
Yeezus – Kanye West
COUNTRY FIELD
Best Country Solo Performance:
“I Drive Your Truck” – Lee Brice
“I Want Crazy” – Hunter Hayes           
“Mama’s Broken Heart” – Miranda Lambert
“Wagon Wheel” – Darius Rucker
“Mine Would Be You” – Blake Shelton
Best Country Album:
Night Train – Jason Aldean
Two Lanes Of Freedom – Tim McGraw
Same Trailer Different Park – Kacey Musgraves
Based On A True Story – Blake Shelton
Red – Taylor Swift
JAZZ FIELD 
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Guided Tour – The New Gary Burton Quartet
Money Jungle: Provocative In Blue – Terri Lyne Carrington
Life Forum – Gerald Clayton
Pushing The World Away – Kenny Garrett
Out Here – Christian McBride Trio
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC FIELD 
Best Gospel Album:
Grace (Live) – Tasha Cobbs
Best For Last: 20 Year Celebration Vol. 1 – Donald Lawrence
Best Days Yet – Bishop Paul S. Morton
God Chaser (Live) – William Murphy
Greater Than (Live) – Tye Tribbett
LATIN FIELD
Best Tropical Latin Album:
3.0 – Marc Anthony
Como Te Voy A Olvidar – Los Angeles Azules
Pacific Mambo Orchestra – Pacific Mambo Orchestra
Sergio George Presents Salsa Giants – Various Artists
Corazón Profundo – Carlos Vives
AMERICAN ROOTS FIELD 
Best Americana Album:
Old Yellow Moon – Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell
Love Has Come For You – Steve Martin & Edie Brickell
Buddy And Jim – Buddy Miller And Jim Lauderdale
One True Vine – Mavis Staples
Songbook – Allen Toussaint
COMEDY FIELD
Best Comedy Album:
Calm Down Gurrl – Kathy Griffin
I’m Here To Help – Craig Ferguson
A Little Unprofessional – Ron White
Live – Tig Notaro
That’s What I’m Talkin’ About – Bob Saget

For the complete list of nominees, head to the official Grammys website.




