2014 Grammy nominations: Complete list

The 2014 Grammy nominations concert took place tonight in Los Angeles, where LL Cool J hosted and, appropriately, hip hop ruled the proceedings.

Katy Perry, Bruno Mars and Lorde are among the acts who will compete for Song of the Year when the awards how airs in January, while Record of the Year finds Daft Punk challenging Robin Thicke, Imagine Dragons, Bruno Mars and Lorde.

Meanwhile, the Album of the Year nominees include Daft Punk, Taylor Swift, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, plus dark horse contenders Kendrick Lamar and Sara Bareilles.

Hitmakers Macklemore and Ryan Lewis will face Lamar, James Blake and others for the Best New Artist statuette

Overall, Jay Z led the pack with nine nominations. Among the most-nominated are Mackelmore and Ryan Lewis, Lamar, Williams, and Timberlake, who all received seven mentions. Drake received five.

The 2014 Grammy Nominations:

GENERAL FIELD

Album Of The Year:

The Blessed Unrest – Sara Bareilles

Random Access Memories – Daft Punk

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City – Kendrick Lamar

The Heist – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Red – Taylor Swift

Record Of The Year:

“Get Lucky” – Daft Punk & Pharrell Williams

“Radioactive” – Imagine Dragons

“Royals” – Lorde

“Locked Out Of Heaven” – Bruno Mars

“Blurred Lines” – Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams

Song Of The Year:

“Just Give Me A Reason” – Jeff Bhasker, Pink & Nate Ruess, songwriters (Pink Featuring Nate Ruess)

“Locked Out Of Heaven” – Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

“Roar” – Lukasz Gottwald, Max Martin, Bonnie McKee, Katy Perry & Henry Walter, songwriters (Katy Perry)

“Royals” – Joel Little & Ella Yelich O’Connor, songwriters (Lorde)

“Same Love” – Ben Haggerty, Mary Lambert & Ryan Lewis, songwriters (Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring

Mary Lambert)

Best New Artist:

James Blake

Kendrick Lamar

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Kacey Musgraves

Ed Sheeran

POP FIELD

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Brave” – Sara Bareilles

“Royals” – Lorde

“When I Was Your Man” – Bruno Mars

“Roar” – Katy Perry

“Mirrors” – Justin Timberlake

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Get Lucky” – Daft Punk & Pharrell Williams

“Just Give Me A Reason” – Pink Featuring Nate Ruess

“Stay” – Rihanna Featuring Mikky Ekko

“Blurred Lines” – Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. & Pharrell Williams

“Suit & Tie” – Justin Timberlake & Jay Z

DANCE FIELD

Best Dance/Electronica Album:

Random Access Memories – Daft Punk

Settle – Disclosure

18 Months – Calvin Harris

Atmosphere – Kaskade

A Color Map Of The Sun – Pretty Lights

ROCK FIELD

Best Rock Performance:

“Always Alright” – Alabama Shakes

“The Stars (Are Out Tonight)” – David Bowie

“Radioactive” – Imagine Dragons

“Kashmir” (Live) – Led Zeppelin

“My God Is The Sun” – Queens Of The Stone Age

“I’m Shakin'” – Jack White

Best Rock Album:

13 – Black Sabbath

The Next Day – David Bowie

Mechanical Bull – Kings Of Leon

Celebration Day – Led Zeppelin

…Like Clockwork – Queens Of The Stone Age

Psychedelic Pill – Neil Young With Crazy Horse

ALTERNATIVE FIELD

Best Alternative Music Album:

The Worse Things Get, The Harder I Fight, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You – Neko Case

Trouble Will Find Me – The National

Hesitation Marks – Nine Inch Nails

Lonerism – Tame Impala

Modern Vampires Of The City – Vampire Weekend

R&B FIELD

Best R&B Performance:

“Love And War” – Tamar Braxton

“Best Of Me” – Anthony Hamilton

“Nakamarra” – Hiatus Kaiyote Featuring Q-Tip

“How Many Drinks?” – Miguel Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Something” – Snarky Puppy With Lalah Hathaway

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Love And War – Tamar Braxton

Side Effects Of You – Fantasia

One: In The Chamber – Salaam Remi

Unapologetic – Rihanna

New York: A Love Story – Mack Wilds

Best R&B Album:

R&B Divas – Faith Evans

Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys

Love In The Future – John Legend

Better – Chrisette Michele

Three Kings – TGT

RAP FIELD

Best Rap Performance:

“Started From The Bottom” – Drake

“Berzerk” – Eminem

“Tom Ford” – Jay Z

“Swimming Pools (Drank)” – Kendrick Lamar

“Thrift Shop” – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:

“Power Trip” – J.Cole Featuring Miguel

“Part II (On The Run)” – Jay Z Featuring Beyoncé

“Holy Grail” – Jay Z Featuring Justin Timberlake

“Now Or Never” – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Mary J. Blige

“Remember You” – Wiz Khalifa Featuring The Weeknd

Best Rap Album:

Nothing Was The Same – Drake

Magna Carta…Holy Grail – Jay Z

Good Kid, M.A.A.D City – Kendrick Lamar

The Heist – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

Yeezus – Kanye West

COUNTRY FIELD

Best Country Solo Performance:

“I Drive Your Truck” – Lee Brice

“I Want Crazy” – Hunter Hayes

“Mama’s Broken Heart” – Miranda Lambert

“Wagon Wheel” – Darius Rucker

“Mine Would Be You” – Blake Shelton

Best Country Album:

Night Train – Jason Aldean

Two Lanes Of Freedom – Tim McGraw

Same Trailer Different Park – Kacey Musgraves

Based On A True Story – Blake Shelton

Red – Taylor Swift

JAZZ FIELD

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Guided Tour – The New Gary Burton Quartet

Money Jungle: Provocative In Blue – Terri Lyne Carrington

Life Forum – Gerald Clayton

Pushing The World Away – Kenny Garrett

Out Here – Christian McBride Trio

GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC FIELD

Best Gospel Album:

Grace (Live) – Tasha Cobbs

Best For Last: 20 Year Celebration Vol. 1 – Donald Lawrence

Best Days Yet – Bishop Paul S. Morton

God Chaser (Live) – William Murphy

Greater Than (Live) – Tye Tribbett

LATIN FIELD

Best Tropical Latin Album:

3.0 – Marc Anthony

Como Te Voy A Olvidar – Los Angeles Azules

Pacific Mambo Orchestra – Pacific Mambo Orchestra

Sergio George Presents Salsa Giants – Various Artists

Corazón Profundo – Carlos Vives

AMERICAN ROOTS FIELD

Best Americana Album:

Old Yellow Moon – Emmylou Harris & Rodney Crowell

Love Has Come For You – Steve Martin & Edie Brickell

Buddy And Jim – Buddy Miller And Jim Lauderdale

One True Vine – Mavis Staples

Songbook – Allen Toussaint

COMEDY FIELD

Best Comedy Album:

Calm Down Gurrl – Kathy Griffin

I’m Here To Help – Craig Ferguson

A Little Unprofessional – Ron White

Live – Tig Notaro