Katy Perry teams with Dr. Luke for new album, which is halfway done

Hold tight Katy Perry fans: the new album is only about halfway finished.

Speaking at ASCAP”s I Create Music Expo yesterday, the pop star gave an update on her next set, which will reunite her with mega-hit producers like Dr. Luke and writing with hitmaker Bonnie McKee. Perry was interviewed by ASCAP executive VP, membership, Randy Grimmett, and revealed a few more names she’s working with from the mix, like Max Martin, Greg Wells and singer/songwriter Sia.

“[Wells] allows me to vomit words. Not that I can”t find that with other but he just lets me [makes retching sound]. Max and Luke push me the most. As a team we have certain strengths. With Max, it”s melody choices, Luke is production and I”m topline and melody,” Perry said, according to Billboard. “Bonnie and I argue (like) we”re in the ring fighting for the best lyric. We presented ‘Teenage Dream’ three times (before it was recorded).”

But now it’s crunch time, said Perry, calling the album recording cycle a “race” as she works with creators like those who put together “California Gurls” and “Teenage Dream.”

“When I put myself on a timeline, when I tell the record company when I want to release the album, that”s when the race starts,” Perry said. “That”s when I put pressure on myself.”

Perry’s last album, “Teenage Dream,” was released in August 2010. It yielded five No. 1 songs on the Hot 100.