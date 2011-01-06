Katy Perry trades up on the Billboard Hot 100, plus chart moves by Paramore and Vampire Weekend

Katy Perry is having a great week. Not only did her track, “California Gurls” featuring Snoop Dogg emerge as the top single seller in 2010 (after Train”s “Hey Soul Sister” has grabbed the crown based on early-December reports), but “Firework,” the third 10 top from her Grammy-nominated “Teenage Dream” explodes back into the top spot on the Hot 100.

This marks the fourth non-consecutive week at No. 1 for the track, as it bumps Bruno Mars” “Grenade” out of the top spot. “Grenade” slips to No. 1.

[More after the jump…]

It”s a relatively slow week on the Hot 100 as most stations slow down around the holidays. However, Taylor Swift, in addition to having the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 this week, sees a nice spike as “Mine” climbs 42-31. The reason for the increase: a number of adult contemporary stations who feed into the Hot 100 returned to regular programming after weeks of playing holiday music, according to Billboard. Mumford & Sons” Grammy-nominated “Little Lion Man” also rebounds as the song jumps 74-64.

Other notable chart movies on the Hot 100 and other charts:

*Vampire Week”s “Contra” jumps 106 slots on the Billboard 200 to No. 89. I guess the constant usage of “Holiday” in commercials has helped more than it”s hurt.

*Who says controversy is a bad thing? Not Paramore. The band has been making headlines the last few weeks as public sparring between the group and the two departed Farro brothers have captivated fans. All the hubbub–and news that the band”s last album was basically about the relationship between lead singer Hayley Williams and Josh Farro — helped Paramore jump to No. 36 on Billboard”s Social 50. The chart measures activity on social networking sites. The band is also prepping for its South American tour with temporary members guitarist Justin York and drummer Josh Freese.